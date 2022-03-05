Welcome to Range Kleen a dynamic assortment of range accessories bakeware kitchen gadgets storage solutions items to manage an On-The-Go lifestyle pot racks stainless steel and cast iron cookware. Range Kleen s philosophy? Take Care of The Customer by designing and updating products to add comfort and convenience as well as fun to your life. Our number one goal is to make Range Kleen the Heart of Your Home. Style A. Universal plug in element with Delta bracket. Fits most plug in electric ranges including Amana Crosley Frigidaire Maytag and Whirlpool.