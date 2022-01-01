Preferred Stainless Steel Cookware offers durability as well as fast, easy clean up. Constructed of Premium Quality Stainless Steel, and heavy guage Stainless Steel handles riveted for maximum durability. Handles are ergonomically designed for comfort. Fry Pans available in Stainless Steel with QuanTanium® Non-Stick Coating. Encapsulated bottom distributes heat evenly for maximum cooking results. Cookware offers High quality tempered glass lids allow you to view food while cooking. Cookware is oven safe up to 450°F. Range Kleen Cookware is compatible with most range tops: electric, halogen, gas, ceramic/glass- smooth top and solid plate.