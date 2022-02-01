These unique compact Petite Bakeware pieces can be used with toasters or countertop ovens! The Non-Stick Petite Bakeware is designed for all your baking needs and perfect for one or two servings! Broil with ease when the Petite Roasting Pan is paired with the Petite Crisper Pan allowing the cooking surface to be lower!. Each Piece measures 8 x 10 inches from outside edge to edge. Petite Bakeware is constructed for compact storage by easily nesting together. Set includes Petite Baking Sheet Petite Crisper Pan and Petite Roasting Pan. Use and Care: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Soak pans in warm water to remove any stubborn baked on areas. We DO NOT recommend the use of coarse scrubbing pads for cleaning and the use of sharp metal objects or cutting with knives on baking surface. Oven safe up to 450 F.