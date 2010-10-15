The Range Kleen CeramaBake 10 in. x 15 in. Cookie Sheet is beautifully bright white inside and out. It uses an innovative ceramic technology coating that is not only easy-to-clean and stain-resistant, but it also PTFE and PFOA free. The aluminized steel construction provide durability and even heating. CeramaBake is suitable for any baking temperature and comes backed by a 5-year limited household .

Whitford's Fusion X ceramic coating. 10 x 15". 1.45 lbs