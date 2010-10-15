Hover to Zoom
Range Kleen CeramaBake Cookie Sheet, White - 10 x 15 in.
1UPC: 0007077519158
The Range Kleen CeramaBake 10 in. x 15 in. Cookie Sheet is beautifully bright white inside and out. It uses an innovative ceramic technology coating that is not only easy-to-clean and stain-resistant, but it also PTFE and PFOA free. The aluminized steel construction provide durability and even heating. CeramaBake is suitable for any baking temperature and comes backed by a 5-year limited household .Features. Whitford's Fusion X ceramic coating. Free of PFOA & PTFE. Easy-to-clean & stain-resistant. Aluminized steel construction provide durability & even heating. Suitable for any baking temperature. 5-year limited household . Bright WhiteSpecifications. Color: White. Size: 10 x 15". Battery Information: Product does not require a battery . Includes: CeramaBake 10" x 15" Cookie Sheet . Weight: 1.45 lbs