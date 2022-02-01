The Range Kleen CeramaBake 9 in Round Cake Pan is beautifully bright white inside and out It uses an innovative ceramic technology coating that is not only easy to clean and stain resistant but it also PTFE and PFOA free The aluminized steel construction provide durability and even heating CeramaBake is suitable for any baking temperature and comes backed by a 5 year limited household Features . Whitford s Fusion X ceramic coating. Free of PFOA PTFE. Easy to clean stain resistant. Aluminized steel construction provide durability even heating. Suitable for any baking temperature. 5 year limited household . Bright White Specifications . Color White. Size 9 . Battery Information Product does not require a battery . Includes CeramaBake 9 Round Cake Pan. Weight 0 9475 lbs