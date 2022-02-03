Hanging pots and utensils are better organized and easier to access no more digging through the back of your cupboard Just think of how useful all of that extra cupboard space will be As seen in designer home magazines and professional kitchens This attractive Copper pot rack is ceiling mounted with shelf and repositionable hooks to stylishly maximize your kitchen space Works great over the stovetop or an island Specs Complete hardware included for easy installation Easy to assemble and install Hammered Gray Enameled Oval Hanging Pot Rack complete with hardware installation Includes . 1 Oval Rack Frame. 1 Grid Shelf. 4 Lengths of Chain. 4 Ceiling Hooks. 4 Rack Hooks and 12 Pot Hooks Specifications . Color Grey