Welcome to Range Kleen a dynamic assortment of range accessories bakeware kitchen gadgets storage solutions items to manage an On-The-Go lifestyle pot racks stainless steel and cast iron cookware. Range Kleen s philosophy? Take Care of The Customer by designing and updating products to add comfort and convenience as well as fun to your life. Our number one goal is to make Range Kleen the Heart of Your Home. Attractive clean white porcelain drip pans will give your stove a beautiful new appearance. Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) quality product means a better fit better quality and better performance! Heavy Duty Porcelain is durable and easy to clean. Save money and add value by giving your old stove a facelift. Fits most plug-in electric ranges: Admiral Amana Athens Avanti Brown Caloric Chambers Columbus Stove Crosley Dwyer Electrolux Enterprise Frigidaire Gaffers Sattler Galaxy Gibson Goodman (Caloric) Hardwick Jenn Air Kelvinator KitchenAid Magic Chef Maytag Modern Maid Monarch Montgomery Ward Norge Nutone O Keefe Merritt Peerless Premier Perfection Preway Roper (Roper models built after 1990) Sunray Tappan Thermador Waste King Welbilt Whirlpool. WILL NOT fit GE or Hotpoint Ranges. Made in USA.