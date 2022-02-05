This unique compact Petite Bakeware piece can be used with toasters or countertop ovens! The Non-Stick Petite Crisper Pan is designed for all your baking needs and perfect for one or two servings! The Crisper Pan is deeper than our competition. When using the Roasting Pan as a Broiling Pan the cooking surface is lower! It measures 8 x 10 inches from outside edge to edge. Use and Care: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Soak pan in warm water to remove any stubborn baked on areas. We DO NOT recommend the use of coarse scrubbing pads for cleaning and the use of sharp metal objects or cutting with knives on baking surface. Petite Bakeware is oven safe up to 450 F.