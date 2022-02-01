Welcome to Range Kleen a dynamic assortment of range accessories bakeware kitchen gadgets storage solutions items to manage an On-The-Go lifestyle pot racks stainless steel and cast iron cookware. Range Kleen s philosophy? Take Care of The Customer by designing and updating products to add comfort and convenience as well as fun to your life. Our number one goal is to make Range Kleen the Heart of Your Home. Turn any oven into a fast-cooking convection oven! Slotted broiler pan is designed to circulate heat for quick and even cooking. Broiling is faster and healthier than roasting meats and gives a grill-like finish year-round. Using a high temperature to quickly cook sears the meat trapping in juices while the fat drips through and is caught in a pan below. Perfect for beef fish pork roasts and veggies. Grill pan and drip pan are stick-free porcelain coated for fast clean up. Dimension: 16 L x 13 W.