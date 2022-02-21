Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Chicken, Carrots, Enriched Curly Noodle (Semolina [Wheat], Egg White, Whole Egg, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Onions, Corn Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Chicken Fat, Garlic, Potassium Chloride, Black Pepper, Parsley, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More