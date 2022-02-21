Rao's® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Rao's® Chicken Noodle Soup

16 ozUPC: 0074747940006
Product Details

Rao's Made For Home Slow Simmered Chicken Noodle Soup made with chicken raised without antibiotics, no artificial color or flavors and no preservatives.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (454 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium820mg35.65%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium610mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Chicken, Carrots, Enriched Curly Noodle (Semolina [Wheat], Egg White, Whole Egg, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Onions, Corn Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Chicken Fat, Garlic, Potassium Chloride, Black Pepper, Parsley, Oregano, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

