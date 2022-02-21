Rao's® Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: front
Rao's® Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: back
Rao's® Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: left
Rao's® Italian Wedding Soup Perspective: right
Rao's® Italian Wedding Soup

16 ozUPC: 0074747940002
Product Details

Rao's Made For Home Italian Style Slow Simmered Italian Wedding Soup with Meatballs made with no artificial colors or flavors and no preservatives.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (454 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium700mg30.43%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0.2mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Meatballs (Pork, Beef, Liquid Whole Eggs, Bread Crumbs [Unbleached Wheat Flour], Water, Romano Cheese [Sheep's and Cow's Milk, Rennet, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes], Dehydrated Onion, Salt, Dried Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor, Parsley), Carrots, Enriched Acini Di Pepe (Semolina [Wheat], Egg White, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Spinach, Onions, Corn Starch, Chicken Fat, Sea Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.