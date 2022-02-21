Ingredients

Chicken Broth, Meatballs (Pork, Beef, Liquid Whole Eggs, Bread Crumbs [Unbleached Wheat Flour], Water, Romano Cheese [Sheep's and Cow's Milk, Rennet, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes], Dehydrated Onion, Salt, Dried Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor, Parsley), Carrots, Enriched Acini Di Pepe (Semolina [Wheat], Egg White, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Spinach, Onions, Corn Starch, Chicken Fat, Sea Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More