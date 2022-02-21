Rao's® Vegetable Minestrone Soup Perspective: front
Rao's® Vegetable Minestrone Soup Perspective: back
Rao's® Vegetable Minestrone Soup Perspective: left
Rao's® Vegetable Minestrone Soup Perspective: right
Rao's® Vegetable Minestrone Soup Perspective: top
Rao's® Vegetable Minestrone Soup

16 ozUPC: 0074747940004
Product Details

Rao's Made For Home Slow Simmered Vegetable Minestrone is made with no artificial colors or flavors and no preservatives.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (454 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium400mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Italian Whole Peeled Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Celery, Crushed Tomatoes, Onions, Enriched Ditalini Pasta (Durum Semolina [Wheat], Egg White, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Monoitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potatoes, Zucchini, Peas, Green Beans, Corn Starch, Dark Red Kidney Beans, Sea Salt, Chickpeas, Garlic, Basil, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Fennel, Parsley, Black Pepper, Oregano, Bay Leaf.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

