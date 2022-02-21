Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Italian Whole Peeled Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Celery, Crushed Tomatoes, Onions, Enriched Ditalini Pasta (Durum Semolina [Wheat], Egg White, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Monoitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potatoes, Zucchini, Peas, Green Beans, Corn Starch, Dark Red Kidney Beans, Sea Salt, Chickpeas, Garlic, Basil, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Fennel, Parsley, Black Pepper, Oregano, Bay Leaf.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

