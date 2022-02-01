The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart on PS5. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller. Blast your way through an interdimensional adventure. Go dimension-hopping with Ratchet and Clank as they take on an evil emperor from another reality. Jump between action-packed worlds, and beyond at mind-blowing speeds complete with dazzling visuals and an insane arsenal as the intergalactic adventurers blast onto the PS5 console.

Outrageous weaponry - An evil robotic emperor is intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with Ratchet and Clanks own dimension next in his sights; You'll need to dust off the dynamic pairs outrageous weaponry and stop a dimensional collapse in its tracks

Blast your way home with an arsenal of explosive new weapons, including the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb; Zip above cityscapes, boost into combat and slip through dimensions with physics-defying new gadgets

New faces - Unite the double team supreme with a cast of familiar allies and new faces including an all-new Lombax resistance fighter who is just as determined to take out the robotic scourge

Play as Ratchet and Rivet, a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension

Discover Clanks all-new interdimensional mechanics

Stunning visuals - Enjoy a visually dazzling interdimensional adventure fueled by the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PlayStation5 console