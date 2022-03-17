RAW REV Glo™ Bar with Raw Superfoods Crunchy Peanut Butter & Sea Salt
Product Details
"We believe the result of superb nutrition and great taste is looking and feeling good, so we created Raw Rev Glo. Made from minimally processed plant based ingredients, infused with raw superfoods and loaded with antioxidants, Glo will leave you feeling satisfied and radiant from the inside out."
-Alice Benedetto, RN, Founder & Owner
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raw Rev Superfood Blend ( Peanuts , Pea Protein , Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Hemp Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) , Isomalto-oligosaccharides ( Prebiotic Fiber , from : Tapioca ) , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
