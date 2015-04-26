RAW REV Glo™ Bar with Raw Superfoods Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Perspective: Main

RAW REV Glo™ Bar with Raw Superfoods Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt

12 BarsUPC: 0089958700303
Bar with Raw Superfoods

"We believe the result of superb nutrition and great taste is looking an feeling good, so we created Raw Rev Glo. made from minimally processed plant based ingredients, infused with organic raw superfoods and loaded with antioxidants. Glo ill leave you feeling satisfied and radiant from the inside out."

Alice Benedetto, RN Founder & Owner

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat20g100%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber13g52%
Sugar3g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raw Rev Superfood Blend ( Peanuts , Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Hemp Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) Isomalto-oligosaccharide ( Prebiotic Fiber , from : Tapioca ) , Organic Italian Dark Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Extract ) , Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...