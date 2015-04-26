Ingredients

Raw Rev Superfood Blend ( Peanuts , Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Hemp Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) Isomalto-oligosaccharide ( Prebiotic Fiber , from : Tapioca ) , Organic Italian Dark Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Extract ) , Sea Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More