RAW REV Glo™ Double Chocolate Brownie Batter with Raw Superfoods Bars Perspective: front
RAW REV Glo™ Double Chocolate Brownie Batter with Raw Superfoods Bars

12 ctUPC: 0089958700325
Product Details

Bar with Raw Superfoods

"We believe the result of superb nutrition and great taste is looking an feeling good, so we created Raw Rev Glo. made from minimally processed plant based ingredients, infused with organic raw superfoods and loaded with antioxidants. Glo will leave you feeling satisfied and radiant from the inside out."

Alice Benedetto, RN Founder & Owner

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar4g
Protein12g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg40%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Super Food Blend ( Raw Cashews , Pea Protein , Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) , Prebiotic Fiber , from : Tapioca , Organic Dark Chocolate ( Cane Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Extract ) , Organic Cocoa Powder , Natural Flavors , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
