Ingredients

Raw Rev Basic Superfood Blend ( Raw Cashews , Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Hemp Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) , Isomalto-oligosaccharides ( Prebiotic Fiber , from : Tapioca ) , Organic Italian Dark Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Extract ) , Natural Flavors , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More