RAW REV Glo™ with Raw Superfoods Creamy Peanut Butter & Sea Salt Bars
Product Details
Bar with Raw Superfoods
"We believe the result of superb nutrition and great taste is looking an feeling good, so we created Raw Rev Glo. Made from minimally processed plant based ingredients, infused with organic raw superfoods and loaded with antioxidants. Glo will leave you feeling satisfied and radiant from the inside out."
Alice Benedetto, RN Founder & Owner
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raw Rev Superfood Blend ( Peanuts , Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Hemp Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) , Isomalto-oligosaccharides ( Prebiotic Fiver From Tapioca ) , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
