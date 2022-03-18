Ingredients

Raw Rev Superfood Blend ( Peanuts , Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Hemp Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) , Isomalto-oligosaccharides ( Prebiotic Fiver From Tapioca ) , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More