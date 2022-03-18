RAW REV Glo™ with Raw Superfoods Creamy Peanut Butter & Sea Salt Bars Perspective: front
RAW REV Glo™ with Raw Superfoods Creamy Peanut Butter & Sea Salt Bars

12 ctUPC: 0089958700301
Product Details

Bar with Raw Superfoods

"We believe the result of superb nutrition and great taste is looking an feeling good, so we created Raw Rev Glo. Made from minimally processed plant based ingredients, infused with organic raw superfoods and loaded with antioxidants. Glo will leave you feeling satisfied and radiant from the inside out."

Alice Benedetto, RN Founder & Owner

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar2g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raw Rev Superfood Blend ( Peanuts , Pea Protein , Organic Brown Rice Protein , Raw Organic Chia Seeds , Raw Organic Hemp Protein , Raw Organic Virgin Coconut Oil , Raw Organic Sprouted Flax Seeds ) , Isomalto-oligosaccharides ( Prebiotic Fiver From Tapioca ) , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
