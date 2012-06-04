Light wherever you need it. This 3-pack of high performance flashlights features a super bright 5-LED light powered by 2 D-batteries, plus two 3-LED lights that run on 2 AA-batteries. The durable rubberized construction makes them impact resistant up to 3 feet (1 meter), and the sure grip body makes them easy to hold in a variety of environments. Keep one in your car, one in the basement, and one in the garage. Let’s be honest, buying a new flashlight is confusing. What the heck is wattage, candle watt, and lux, and why do they matter? Turns out, there are simple standards to help consumers compare flashlights: the ANSI FL1 flashlight standards. Here at Rayovac, we test and retest our lights against the ANSI Standards in our own R&D lighting test lab.

Durable rubberized construction and sure grip body

Impact resistant to 3 feet (1 meter)

Lifetime warranty

Includes: