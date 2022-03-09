Rayovac® Fusion™ AA Alkaline Batteries Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Rayovac® Fusion™ AA Alkaline Batteries

12 pkUPC: 0001280053095
Purchase Options

Product Details

Specially formulated for power-hungry, high-drain devices - no competitor's alkaline batteries outlast RAYOVAC® FUSION™* AA Premium Alkaline.

  • No Alkaline Battery Lasts Longer*
  • Designed to prevent damaging leaks and tested twice prior to shipment to ensure reliability
  • Excels in today's power-hungry devices including high-powered toys, video game controllers, wireless headsets and more
  • Made in the USA with U.S. & global parts - Proudly produced in Fennimore, WI
  • Holds power for 12 years in storage