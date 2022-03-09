Hover to Zoom
Rayovac® Fusion™ AA Alkaline Batteries
12 pkUPC: 0001280053095
Purchase Options
Product Details
Specially formulated for power-hungry, high-drain devices - no competitor's alkaline batteries outlast RAYOVAC® FUSION™* AA Premium Alkaline.
- No Alkaline Battery Lasts Longer*
- Designed to prevent damaging leaks and tested twice prior to shipment to ensure reliability
- Excels in today's power-hungry devices including high-powered toys, video game controllers, wireless headsets and more
- Made in the USA with U.S. & global parts - Proudly produced in Fennimore, WI
- Holds power for 12 years in storage