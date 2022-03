This Tulip shape Champagne glass from the RCR Opera Collection is a classic cut crystal design with an ageless look and beauty. Each glass is made in the Tuscan region of Italy and holds 5 ounces. Durable and practical, these glasses are dishwasher safe. Each glass weighs 9 ounces and measures 2.5" x 2.5" x 8". Dimensions: 15 x 12 x 10