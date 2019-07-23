Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Experience a fresh new way to relieve the symptoms associated with dandruff with RE-fresh Scalp Care Collections. Each of our anti-dandruff solutions is paraben-free and silicone-free, and every shampoo and conditioner contains salicylic acid to help relieve the flaking associated with dandruff. But RE-fresh believes that holistic anti-dandruff treatment is more than just treating flakes. That is why each collection is crafted with carefully chosen ingredients that give you an indulgent sensory experience every time you use them, to leave hair clean, shiny and touchable — as well as great-smelling, soft and easy to style. To help care for the planet, every bottle is recyclable and made from 100% PCR plastic. By choosing to use less wasteful packaging, you'll be contributing to a more sustainable future — just be sure to toss the bottle in the recycling bin! RE-fresh Coconut & Soothe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is made with soothing coconut water and white willow bark for clean, shiny hair and relief from dry, itchy scalp.

