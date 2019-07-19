Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Experience a fresh new way to relieve the symptoms associated with dandruff with RE-fresh Scalp Care Collections. Each of our anti-dandruff solutions is paraben-free and silicone-free, and every shampoo and conditioner contains salicylic acid to help relieve the flaking associated with dandruff.RE-fresh believes that holistic anti-dandruff treatment is more than just treating flakes. That is why each collection is crafted with carefully chosen ingredients that give you an indulgent sensory experience every time you use them, to leave hair clean, shiny and touchable — as well as great-smelling, soft and easy to style. To help care for the planet, every bottle is recyclable and made from 100% PCR plastic. By choosing to use less wasteful packaging, you'll be contributing to a more sustainable future — just be sure to toss the bottle in the recycling bin!

Paraben free and silicone free anti dandruff shampoo features a bottle made with recycled plastic

This paraben free shampoo contains salicylic acid to help prevent and control the recurrence of flaking associated with dandruff

This anti dandruff shampoo is crafted with restorative honeysuckle and white willow bark

RE-fresh Honeysuckle and Cleanse anti-dandruff shampoo restores your scalp and leaves hair beautifully refreshed

Our complete system of shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatments give you new ways to treat symptoms of dandruff

This anti dandruff conditioner is gentle enough on hair to use daily, even on colored or chemically treated hair