Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Experience a fresh new way to relieve the symptoms associated with dandruff with RE-fresh Scalp Care Collections. Each of our anti-dandruff solutions is paraben free and silicone free, and every shampoo and conditioner contains salicylic acid to help relieve the flaking associated with dandruff. RE-fresh believes that holistic anti-dandruff treatment is more than just treating flakes. That is why each collection is crafted with carefully chosen ingredients that give you an indulgent sensory experience every time you use them, to leave hair clean, shiny and touchable — as well as great-smelling, soft and easy to style. To help care for the planet, every bottle is recyclable and made from 100% PCR plastic. By choosing to use less wasteful packaging, you'll be contributing to a more sustainable future — just be sure to toss the bottle in the recycling bin!

This dandruff treatment is a silicone free conditioner, paraben free conditioner and dye free conditioner

This anti-dandruff conditioner is made from 94% naturally derived ingredients + salicylic acid

This moisturizing conditioner contains salicylic acid to help prevent and control the recurrence of flaking associated with dandruff

The RE-fresh Witch Hazel collection features an anti dandruff shampoo and conditioner which work best when used as a routine.

RE-fresh anti-dandruff conditioner is color safe and safe for daily use

This moisturizing conditioner and anti-dandruff solution is made with witch hazel and provides dry scalp relief