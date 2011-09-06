Real Foods Organic Flax & Soy Corn Thins Perspective: front
Real Foods Organic Flax & Soy Corn Thins

26 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0067195900002
Product Details

Golden Sun-Ripened Corn with Soy and Flaxseed

Flax & Soy Corn Thins are the best wholegrain popped corn cakes you can buy. Made with a great recipe for maximum crunch and flavor, they taste sensational on their own or with any number of delicious toppings.

Fax & Soy Corn Thins are made simply by popping organic grains of corn with added organic flaxseed and organic soy under high temperature. Fat-free and all-natural, Real Foods Corn Thins really are good for you.

  • 26 Slices
  • 22 Calories per Slice
  • 10% Dietary Fiber
  • Gluten Free
  • GMO Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
13.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn , Flax Seed , Soy , Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More