Real Foods Organic Flax & Soy Corn Thins
Golden Sun-Ripened Corn with Soy and Flaxseed
Flax & Soy Corn Thins are the best wholegrain popped corn cakes you can buy. Made with a great recipe for maximum crunch and flavor, they taste sensational on their own or with any number of delicious toppings.
Fax & Soy Corn Thins are made simply by popping organic grains of corn with added organic flaxseed and organic soy under high temperature. Fat-free and all-natural, Real Foods Corn Thins really are good for you.
- 26 Slices
- 22 Calories per Slice
- 10% Dietary Fiber
- Gluten Free
- GMO Free
Corn , Flax Seed , Soy , Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
