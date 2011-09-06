Golden Sun-Ripened Corn with Soy and Flaxseed

Flax & Soy Corn Thins are the best wholegrain popped corn cakes you can buy. Made with a great recipe for maximum crunch and flavor, they taste sensational on their own or with any number of delicious toppings.

Fax & Soy Corn Thins are made simply by popping organic grains of corn with added organic flaxseed and organic soy under high temperature. Fat-free and all-natural, Real Foods Corn Thins really are good for you.