Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Real Techniques Enhanced Eye Brush Set
5 ctUPC: 0007962591534
Purchase Options
Product Details
EYE MAKEUP BRUSHES: Essential makeup brushes to create favorite eye looks with cream, powder or liquid makeup products. Brush, sweep & effortlessly blend makeup with the brushes' soft bristles ranging from tapered to wide. FOR THE EYES: Five essential brushes easily boost your routine. This brush set features a crease brush, fine liner brush, medium shadow brush, shading brush and an eyelash separator for mascara.