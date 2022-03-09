Realfood Organics® Probiotic Daily Powder™ takes our whole food philosophy and combines it with probiotics and prebiotics to provide you added digestive support. Made from over 20 raw fruits and vegetables, this food blend provides a naturally nourishing environment for the probiotic cells. Nine different strains of probiotics are included in our Probiotics blend. And with the inclusion of organic inulin, this prebiotic helps support microflora balance.

9 Probiotic Strains PLUS Fermented Whole Food Blends and Aloe Vera.