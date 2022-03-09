Realfood Organic Probiotic Daily Powder
Product Details
Realfood Organics® Probiotic Daily Powder™ takes our whole food philosophy and combines it with probiotics and prebiotics to provide you added digestive support. Made from over 20 raw fruits and vegetables, this food blend provides a naturally nourishing environment for the probiotic cells. Nine different strains of probiotics are included in our Probiotics blend. And with the inclusion of organic inulin, this prebiotic helps support microflora balance.
9 Probiotic Strains PLUS Fermented Whole Food Blends and Aloe Vera.
- Dietary Supplement Powder
- Certified Gluten Free
- Non-GMO • Vegan • Organic
- Combination of Probiotics & Prebiotics
- Digestive Support
- USDA Organic
- No Corn, Wheat, Soy, Milk or Preservatives
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Sweeteners
- No Magnesium Stearate
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Inulin (, From: Agave Fruit) , Proprietary Blend : Fermented Organic Food Blend ( Organic Kale , Organic Pumpkin , Organic Broccoli Sprout , Organic Red Radish Sprout , Organic Daikon Radish Sprout , Organic Cranberry , Organic Collard Greens , Organic Spinach , Organic Pomegranate , Organic Blueberry , Organic Acai , Organic Blackberry , Organic Raspberry , Organic Strawberry , Organic Tart Cherry , Organic Ginger , Organic Beet , Organic Adzuki Bean , Organic Broccoli , Organic Red Lentil Bean , Organic Quinoa Sprout Powder , Organic Pea , Organic Noni , Organic Mango , Organic Banana , Organic Chlorella , Organic Spirulina , Organic Millet Sprout ) . Probiotic Blend ( Lactobacillus acidophilus , Bifidobacterium bifidum , Bifidobacterium Infantis , Bifidobacterium Longum , Lactobacillus Casei , Lactobacillus Bulgaricus , Lactobacillus Salivarius , Lactobacillus Plantarum , Streptococcus Thermophilus ) , Organic Aloe Vera (Activaloe) (Inner Fillet) (Leaf) , Other Ingredients : Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
