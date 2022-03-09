Realfood Organics Liquid Aloe Vera Plus is a unique formulation using certified organic ACTIValoe. The juice of this 100% inner fillet Aloe Vera is delicately extracted and its freshness preserved using advanced technology and the unique Qmatrix process. The Qmatrix process is a patented Low Temperature Short Time (LTST) drying process that retains heat-sensitive nutritional and functional Aloe Vera natural components such as the important mono- and polysaccharides. Highly purified Qmatrix ACTIValoe does not contain the high levels of undesirable components, such as

Realfood Organics Liquid Aloe Vera Plus with supportive herbs such as ginger, turmeric, peppermint, sheep sorrel, burdock root, slippery elm, and turkey rhubarb supports digestive health.

Supports Healthy Digestion and More...

100% Inner Fillet Aloe Vera

Includes Herbal Plus Blend

Certified Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.