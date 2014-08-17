Hover to Zoom
Really Raw Honey
8 ozUPC: 0072005400006
Purchase Options
Product Details
We never heat or strain Really Raw Honey, giving you the smooth, dense texture - a natural gift from the bees!
- Never Barreled, Heated or Strained
- Contains Pollen, Propolis, and Honeycomb
- We Never Transport our Bees to Pollinate Commercial Crops
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Honey , Pollen , Propolis , and Honeycomb .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More