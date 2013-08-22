You'll love the award-winning flavor - it's delicious right form the spoon. enjoy it as a replacement for other sweeteners. One whiff of the distinctive wildflower aroma reveals the living vitality in every jar of Really Raw Honey. Inside, you'll find golden honey "cappings": crunchy bits of honeycomb, pollen and porpolis that can be chewed like gum. Really Raw® Honey never barrel their honey, packing each year's new crop by hand, straight from "hive to jar," as they have for over 30 years, in the USA.

Never Barreled, Heated or Strained

Contains Pollen, Propolis, and Honeycomb.

Really Raw® Honey never transports their bees to pollinate commercial crops

Really Raw Honey never spoils, it lasts indefinitely