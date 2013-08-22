Really Raw Honey Perspective: front
You'll love the award-winning flavor - it's delicious right form the spoon. enjoy it as a replacement for other sweeteners. One whiff of the distinctive wildflower aroma reveals the living vitality in every jar of Really Raw Honey. Inside, you'll find golden honey "cappings": crunchy bits of  honeycomb, pollen and porpolis that can be chewed like gum. Really Raw® Honey never barrel their honey, packing each year's new crop by hand, straight from "hive to jar," as they have for over 30 years, in the USA.

  • Never Barreled, Heated or Strained
  • Contains Pollen, Propolis, and Honeycomb.
  • Really Raw® Honey never transports their bees to pollinate commercial crops
  • Really Raw Honey never spoils, it lasts indefinitely

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raw Honey Containing Pollen, Propolis, and Honeycomb

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
