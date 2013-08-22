Really Raw Honey
Product Details
You'll love the award-winning flavor - it's delicious right form the spoon. enjoy it as a replacement for other sweeteners. One whiff of the distinctive wildflower aroma reveals the living vitality in every jar of Really Raw Honey. Inside, you'll find golden honey "cappings": crunchy bits of honeycomb, pollen and porpolis that can be chewed like gum. Really Raw® Honey never barrel their honey, packing each year's new crop by hand, straight from "hive to jar," as they have for over 30 years, in the USA.
- Never Barreled, Heated or Strained
- Contains Pollen, Propolis, and Honeycomb.
- Really Raw® Honey never transports their bees to pollinate commercial crops
- Really Raw Honey never spoils, it lasts indefinitely
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raw Honey Containing Pollen, Propolis, and Honeycomb
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More