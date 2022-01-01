Hover to Zoom
Reames Homestyle Egg Noodles
12 ozUPC: 0004130800027
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate32g10.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Egg Yolks, Eggs
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
