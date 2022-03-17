Rebel Green is always chlorine and alcohol free responsibly made Rebel Green® products are cruelty-free and never tested on animals. Our Fruit and Veggie Clean is biodegradable. Rebel Green® is committed to do what's right for your family and the planet. This container is bisphenol-a free and is comprised of 25% recycled plastic. We ask that you please recycle it when you are completely done with it. Rinses clean and is proven to remove surface pesticides waxes and chemicals you know you're going to have to eat your fruits and veggies for your health. This formula has been proven to safely and gently remove significant amounts of surface pesticides, waxes, and oils. Rebel Green Fruit & Veggie Cleanwill rinse easily without any aftertaste. Plus, clean food just tastes better.