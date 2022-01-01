Standing the test of time, Pyraminx is still popular after being invented 42 years ago by the world-renowned inventor Uwe Meffert. Now a worldwide best seller, this puzzle will engage your imagination and brain with its fascinating look and puzzling challenges. How to play: Twist and turn the puzzle along the multiple axis points to mix up the colors. Solve by getting a solid color on each facing.

Dimensions: 3.75 Inch X 3.25 Inch X 3.75 Inch