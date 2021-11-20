Red Baron® Fully Loaded™ Supreme Frozen Pizza
Product Details
One bite into our FULLY LOADED supreme pizza and you know this will be a moment to remember. You'll savor the mouthwatering taste of zesty tomato sauce, two types of pepperoni, decadent sausage along with juicy red and green peppers, onions and mounds of cheese, all piled on top of our indulgent, crispy, airy crust. Our delicious, cheesy supreme pizza is an excellent source of protein and a good source of calcium so you can feel good about every single slice you serve. Whether it's part of a mid-week family dinner, a late-night study session with friends, or a quick snack before sports practice, let our frozen pizzas help you and the people you love savor every moment. Easy to make and easier to enjoy, this frozen pizza serves up quality and flavor in minutes so you can get back to what matters. No matter the occasion, you can count on RED BARON pizza to please the crowd. You can quickly bake our frozen pizza as part of an easy dinner, giving your family more time to catch up over every cheese and pepperoni-packed bite. Make your next meal mean more with a RED BARON FULLY LOADED Supreme Pizza.
- Excellent source of protein
- Good soure of calcium
- Easy to make
- Made with 100% REAL cheese
- Crispy, airy crust
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
FLOUR (BLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR), WATER, CHEESES (LOW MOISTURE PART SKIM MOZZARELLA AND PARMESAN CHEESES [PART SKIM MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES], CHEDDAR CHEESE [MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES, ANNATTO (COLOR)]), PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF (PORK, MECHANICALLY SEPARATED CHICKEN, BEEF, SALT, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: WATER, DEXTROSE, SPICES, SMOKE FLAVORING, LACTIC ACID STARTER CULTURE, SODIUM ASCORBATE, FLAVORING, GARLIC POWDER, SODIUM NITRITE, BHA, BHT, CITRIC ACID, CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF: PAPRIKA, OLEORESIN OF PAPRIKA), TOMATO PASTE, COOKED PIZZA TOPPING (SAUSAGE [PORK, MECHANICALLY SEPARATED CHICKEN, SPICES, WATER, SALT, SUGAR, GARLIC POWDER], WATER, TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN [SOY FLOUR, SALT]), PALM OIL, BELL PEPPERS, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VEGETABLE OIL (SOYBEAN AND/OR CANOLA OIL), YEAST, ONION, SUGAR, LIQUID AND HYDROGENATED SOYBEAN OIL, SALT, POTASSIUM SALT, DRIED GARLIC, SPICE, WHEAT GLUTEN, MALTODEXTRIN, HYDROLYZED SOY AND CORN PROTEIN, PAPRIKA, DRIED ONION, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), ASCORBIC ACID (DOUGH CONDITIONER), SOY LECITHIN, ENZYMES.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More