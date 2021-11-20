Unprepared

Ingredients

FLOUR (BLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR), WATER, CHEESES (LOW MOISTURE PART SKIM MOZZARELLA AND PARMESAN CHEESES [PART SKIM MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES], CHEDDAR CHEESE [MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES, ANNATTO (COLOR)]), PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF (PORK, MECHANICALLY SEPARATED CHICKEN, BEEF, SALT, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: WATER, DEXTROSE, SPICES, SMOKE FLAVORING, LACTIC ACID STARTER CULTURE, SODIUM ASCORBATE, FLAVORING, GARLIC POWDER, SODIUM NITRITE, BHA, BHT, CITRIC ACID, CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF: PAPRIKA, OLEORESIN OF PAPRIKA), TOMATO PASTE, COOKED PIZZA TOPPING (SAUSAGE [PORK, MECHANICALLY SEPARATED CHICKEN, SPICES, WATER, SALT, SUGAR, GARLIC POWDER], WATER, TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN [SOY FLOUR, SALT]), PALM OIL, BELL PEPPERS, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VEGETABLE OIL (SOYBEAN AND/OR CANOLA OIL), YEAST, ONION, SUGAR, LIQUID AND HYDROGENATED SOYBEAN OIL, SALT, POTASSIUM SALT, DRIED GARLIC, SPICE, WHEAT GLUTEN, MALTODEXTRIN, HYDROLYZED SOY AND CORN PROTEIN, PAPRIKA, DRIED ONION, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, NATURAL FLAVOR, BETA CAROTENE (COLOR), ASCORBIC ACID (DOUGH CONDITIONER), SOY LECITHIN, ENZYMES.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More