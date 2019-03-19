Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Pizza Topping (Sausage [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Spices, Water, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder], Water, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soy Flour, Salt]), Tomato Paste, Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Water, Dextrose, Spices, Smoked Flavoring, Flavoring, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Nitrite, Citric Acid, BHA, BHT), Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Spice, Dried Garlic, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein, Paprika, Dried Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Dough Conditioner (Wheat Flour, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes), Non Fat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More