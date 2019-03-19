Red Baron Singles French Bread Supreme Pizzas
RED BARON French Bread Singles Supreme Pizza. Our single serve French bread pizzas are the perfect on-the-go pizzas that can be ready to enjoy in minutes. Savor the mouthwatering taste of zesty tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green and red peppers and onions all piled on top of our French bread crust. This unique take on pizza crust is flaky and crispy on the outside, fluffy and soft on the inside. Our delicious, melty cheesy supreme pizza singles are an excellent source of protein and good source of calcium so you can feel good about every single bite. Whether it’s part of a mid-week dinner, a late-night study session with friends, our personal French bread frozen pizzas are ready when you need them. Easy to make and easier to enjoy, these frozen French bread pizza singles serve up quality and flavor in minutes so you can get back to what matters. With two individual pizzas per package, you can choose to make one or both. Just bake the frozen pizza in the oven for 22-25 minutes at 375°F. Or microwave for 1 minute :15 seconds - 2 minutes :15 seconds followed by baking in preheated 425°F oven for 8-10 minutes. In no time you’re ready to enjoy a crispy, melty and perfectly zesty cheese pizza that will satisfy you on the go.
- RED BARON French Bread Singles Supreme Pizza is made with zesty tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green and red peppers and onions
- Our authentic French bread crust is crispy on the outside, soft on the inside
- An excellent source of protein and good source calcium
- Easy to enjoy: bake frozen pizza in the oven at 375°F for 22-25 minutes
- Just a freezer away, our French bread pizza singles are always within reach. Do not thaw
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Pizza Topping (Sausage [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Spices, Water, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder], Water, Textured Vegetable Protein [Soy Flour, Salt]), Tomato Paste, Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Water, Dextrose, Spices, Smoked Flavoring, Flavoring, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Nitrite, Citric Acid, BHA, BHT), Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Spice, Dried Garlic, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein, Paprika, Dried Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Dough Conditioner (Wheat Flour, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes), Non Fat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More