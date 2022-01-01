Hover to Zoom
Red Cactus Mild Salsa
16 OzUPC: 0073359067276
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Tomato Puree (Tomato Paste, Water), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Contains Less Than 2% of Sorghum Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Dehydrated Onion, Salt, Dehydrated Garlic
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
