Ingredients

Sharp White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Mayonnaise (Non-GMO Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Cage-free Egg Yolks, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Cane Sugar, Salt, Mustard Flour), Canned Pimientos, (Red Pimientos, Water, Salt, Citric Acid), Apple Cider Vinegar, Cultured Dextrose (To Protect Freshness), Black Pepper, Kosher Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

