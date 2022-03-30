Hover to Zoom
Red Clay Gourmet Classic Sharp Cheddar Pimiento Cheese
10 ozUPC: 0085114500400
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sharp White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Mayonnaise (Non-GMO Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Cage-free Egg Yolks, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Cane Sugar, Salt, Mustard Flour), Canned Pimientos, (Red Pimientos, Water, Salt, Citric Acid), Apple Cider Vinegar, Cultured Dextrose (To Protect Freshness), Black Pepper, Kosher Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
