Looking for a fast family dinner? Red Fork Smoky Tomato Sloppy Joe Skillet Sauce features fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, smoked paprika and Hatch Valley green chiles for a tasty sloppy joe seasoning mix. In 15 minutes, kids and grown-ups agree: These are the best sloppy joes in town. Simply add and brown ground beef, stir in this Red Fork Sloppy Joe Seasoning Sauce and serve to about 4 hungry people. This small-batch, gluten-free cooking sauce is an easy dinner any night of the week.

OptUP Nutrition
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium560mg23.33%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Filtered Water, Tomato Paste, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Distilled White Vinegar, Cane Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Hatch Green Chiles, Chili Pepper, Fire-roasted Tomatoes, Paprika, Cumin, Molasses, Spice Blend (Sugar, Dried Onion, Spices, Extractives of Paprika [For Color]), Mustard Flour, Oregano, Black Pepper

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.

