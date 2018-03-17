Looking for a fast family dinner? Red Fork Smoky Tomato Sloppy Joe Skillet Sauce features fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, smoked paprika and Hatch Valley green chiles for a tasty sloppy joe seasoning mix. In 15 minutes, kids and grown-ups agree: These are the best sloppy joes in town. Simply add and brown ground beef, stir in this Red Fork Sloppy Joe Seasoning Sauce and serve to about 4 hungry people. This small-batch, gluten-free cooking sauce is an easy dinner any night of the week.

Includes one 8-ounce package of Red Fork Smoky Tomato Sloppy Joe Skillet Sauce with Fresh Garlic and Smoked Paprika