Red Fork Best Sloppy Joe Skillet Sauce
Product Details
Looking for a fast family dinner? Red Fork Smoky Tomato Sloppy Joe Skillet Sauce features fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh garlic, smoked paprika and Hatch Valley green chiles for a tasty sloppy joe seasoning mix. In 15 minutes, kids and grown-ups agree: These are the best sloppy joes in town. Simply add and brown ground beef, stir in this Red Fork Sloppy Joe Seasoning Sauce and serve to about 4 hungry people. This small-batch, gluten-free cooking sauce is an easy dinner any night of the week.
- Includes one 8-ounce package of Red Fork Smoky Tomato Sloppy Joe Skillet Sauce with Fresh Garlic and Smoked Paprika
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Tomato Paste, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Distilled White Vinegar, Cane Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Hatch Green Chiles, Chili Pepper, Fire-roasted Tomatoes, Paprika, Cumin, Molasses, Spice Blend (Sugar, Dried Onion, Spices, Extractives of Paprika [For Color]), Mustard Flour, Oregano, Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
