Red Fork Rosemary Chicken Seasoning Sauce
Product Details
Red Fork Rosemary Chicken Roasting Sauce with White Wine and Lemon makes family dinner night delicious. This rosemary, garlic and lemon-spiked sauce will leave your chicken bursting with flavor. Simply add chicken, brown it in the oven, then pour on this classic chicken roasting sauce. Serve with steamed potatoes or pasta to enjoy every drop of the savory pan juices. This small-batch, gluten-free cooking sauce is easy for any night of the week.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Chablis Wine (May Contain Sulfites), Roasted Garlic, Roasted Onion, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Parsley, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Xanthan Gum, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Thyme
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
