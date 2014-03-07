Red Fork Rosemary Chicken Seasoning Sauce Perspective: front
Red Fork Rosemary Chicken Seasoning Sauce

8 ozUPC: 0088937912500
Red Fork Rosemary Chicken Roasting Sauce with White Wine and Lemon makes family dinner night delicious. This rosemary, garlic and lemon-spiked sauce will leave your chicken bursting with flavor. Simply add chicken, brown it in the oven, then pour on this classic chicken roasting sauce. Serve with steamed potatoes or pasta to enjoy every drop of the savory pan juices. This small-batch, gluten-free cooking sauce is easy for any night of the week.

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium760mg31.67%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Chablis Wine (May Contain Sulfites), Roasted Garlic, Roasted Onion, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Parsley, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Xanthan Gum, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Thyme

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

