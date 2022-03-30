Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix
Product Details
Straight from our kitchens to yours, it's our secret Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe! Just add water, cheddar, and butter to create the same Cheddar Bay Biscuits we serve in our restaurants.Serve them fresh with your meal, or as a savory snack for family and friends.
Why do people love our legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuits? It's because of our secret recipe.Our bakers, located in every Red Lobster, use the same recipe to bake our buttery biscuits fresh all day long.It's why every table we greet gets to enjoy basket after basket of warm, cheesy goodness.So if you're not dining with us tonight, bring the freshness and warmth of Cheddar Bay Biscuits into your home and enjoy them at your own table.
- Makes 10 Biscuits
- Just Add Grated Cheddar, Water, and Butter
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Mix Ingredients: Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Less Than 2% of: Baking Soda, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Dextrose, Buttermilk, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes. Garlic Herb Blend Ingredients: Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Torula Yeast, Dehydrated Parsley, Malic Acid, Sugar, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Maltodextrin, Butter Oil), Corn Oil, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
