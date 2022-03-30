Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix Perspective: front
Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix Perspective: back
Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix Perspective: left
Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix Perspective: right
Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix Perspective: top
Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix Perspective: bottom
Red Lobster™ Cheddar Bay Biscuit® Mix

11.36 ozUPC: 0004144960123
Product Details

Straight from our kitchens to yours, it's our secret Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe! Just add water, cheddar, and butter to create the same Cheddar Bay Biscuits we serve in our restaurants.Serve them fresh with your meal, or as a savory snack for family and friends.

Why do people love our legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuits? It's because of our secret recipe.Our bakers, located in every Red Lobster, use the same recipe to bake our buttery biscuits fresh all day long.It's why every table we greet gets to enjoy basket after basket of warm, cheesy goodness.So if you're not dining with us tonight, bring the freshness and warmth of Cheddar Bay Biscuits into your home and enjoy them at your own table.

  • Makes 10 Biscuits
  • Just Add Grated Cheddar, Water, and Butter

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup mix (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium400mg17.39%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Biscuit Mix Ingredients: Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Less Than 2% of: Baking Soda, Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Dextrose, Buttermilk, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes. Garlic Herb Blend Ingredients: Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Torula Yeast, Dehydrated Parsley, Malic Acid, Sugar, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Maltodextrin, Butter Oil), Corn Oil, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
