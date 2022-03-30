Straight from our kitchens to yours, it's our secret Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe! Just add water, cheddar, and butter to create the same Cheddar Bay Biscuits we serve in our restaurants.Serve them fresh with your meal, or as a savory snack for family and friends.

Why do people love our legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuits? It's because of our secret recipe.Our bakers, located in every Red Lobster, use the same recipe to bake our buttery biscuits fresh all day long.It's why every table we greet gets to enjoy basket after basket of warm, cheesy goodness.So if you're not dining with us tonight, bring the freshness and warmth of Cheddar Bay Biscuits into your home and enjoy them at your own table.