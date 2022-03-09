Red Lobster Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix
Product Details
Here you are — the legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuits — now gluten-free. They’re right here in this box, with all the same buttery, flaky, tasty goodness you’ve come to expect from Red Lobster – just without the gluten. So, if you’ve never been able to enjoy them because of a gluten sensitivity, or you’re just looking for a gluten-free option at home, we’ve got you covered. Bring the warmth and freshness of these iconic biscuits into your home for your whole family to enjoy.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Mix Ingredients: Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Defatted Soy Flour, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cornstarch, Food Starch-modified, Whey Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Buttermilk, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.Herb Blend Ingredients: Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Torula Yeast, Dehydrated Parsley, Malic Acid, Sugar, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Maltodextrin, Butter Oil), Corn Oil, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
