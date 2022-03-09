Red Lobster Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix Perspective: front
Red Lobster Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix Perspective: left
Red Lobster Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

11.36 ozUPC: 0004144947397
Product Details

Here you are — the legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuits — now gluten-free. They’re right here in this box, with all the same buttery, flaky, tasty goodness you’ve come to expect from Red Lobster – just without the gluten. So, if you’ve never been able to enjoy them because of a gluten sensitivity, or you’re just looking for a gluten-free option at home, we’ve got you covered. Bring the warmth and freshness of these iconic biscuits into your home for your whole family to enjoy.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp mix (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg16.52%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Biscuit Mix Ingredients: Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Defatted Soy Flour, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cornstarch, Food Starch-modified, Whey Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Buttermilk, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.Herb Blend Ingredients: Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Torula Yeast, Dehydrated Parsley, Malic Acid, Sugar, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Maltodextrin, Butter Oil), Corn Oil, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
