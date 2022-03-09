Ingredients

Biscuit Mix Ingredients: Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Defatted Soy Flour, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cornstarch, Food Starch-modified, Whey Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Buttermilk, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.Herb Blend Ingredients: Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Torula Yeast, Dehydrated Parsley, Malic Acid, Sugar, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Maltodextrin, Butter Oil), Corn Oil, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More