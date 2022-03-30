Ingredients

BISCUIT MIX INGREDIENTS: Enriched bleached flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), palm and soybean oil, leavening (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate), sugar, salt, dextrose, honey powder, buttermilk, ascorbic acid, enzymes. SEASONING BLEND INGREDIENTS: Sugar, honey (sugar, honey), natural flavors (contains milk), salt, extractives of turmeric (color), silicon dioxide (anti-caking agent).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More