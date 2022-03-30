Red Lobster® Honey Butter Biscuit Mix Perspective: front
Red Lobster® Honey Butter Biscuit Mix Perspective: back
Red Lobster® Honey Butter Biscuit Mix Perspective: left
Red Lobster® Honey Butter Biscuit Mix Perspective: right
Red Lobster® Honey Butter Biscuit Mix

11.36 ozUPC: 0004144947532
Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
BISCUIT MIX INGREDIENTS: Enriched bleached flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), palm and soybean oil, leavening (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate), sugar, salt, dextrose, honey powder, buttermilk, ascorbic acid, enzymes. SEASONING BLEND INGREDIENTS: Sugar, honey (sugar, honey), natural flavors (contains milk), salt, extractives of turmeric (color), silicon dioxide (anti-caking agent).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

