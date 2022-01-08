Hover to Zoom
Red Pearl Onions
10 ozUPC: 0003338360351
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56.6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories22
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium3mg0.13%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.18mg1%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C5mg8.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Pearl Onions
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
