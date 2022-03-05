Hover to Zoom
Red Raspberries
6 ozUPC: 0003338321000
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Perfectly sweet with a tangy twist, fresh raspberries are a tasty way to bring balance and nutrients to any meal. An excellent source of Vitamin C, fiber, and manganese, raspberries pack a powerful punch as a snack, ontop of your favorite breakfast, or as an ingredient in dinner or dessert.
- Gluten-free, Paleo, and keto friendly
- Great for snacking, sweet and savory recipes, and freezing for future consumption
- Raspberries have a perfect sweet, tangy balance.
- Pairs well with: soft cheeses (like brie), nuts, chocolate, and creams.
- Keep refrigerated and gently wash with cool tap water right before eating.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (61.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories32
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.4g0.51%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.231g
Monounsaturated Fat0.039g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.62mg0.03%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2.718g
Protein0.738g
Calcium15mg2%
Copper0.06mg6%
Iron0.42mg2%
Magnesium14mg4%
Manganese0.41mg20%
Niacin0.37mg2%
Riboflavin0.02mg2%
Thiamin0.02mg2%
Vitamin A20Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C16mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.8Number of International Units6%
Vitamin K4.8mcg4%
Zinc0.26mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Raspberries
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
