Ingredients

Filling: Chicken Chorizo (Chicken, Spices, Water, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Paprika, Rosemary Extract), Scrambled Eggs (Cage Free Whole Eggs, Whole Milk, Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Ground White Pepper), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Enzymes), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Contains 2% or Less of Corn Starch, Garlic Powder, Green Chile Pepper, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Spice. Tortilla: Unbleached Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil and/or Soybean Oil, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Yeast

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More