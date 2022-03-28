Red's Chicken Chorizo Egg & Three Cheese Burrito Perspective: front
Red's Chicken Chorizo Egg & Three Cheese Burrito

5 ozUPC: 0085041600247
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1burrito (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol90mg30%
Sodium650mg27.08%
Total Carbohydrate38g12.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein17g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Chicken Chorizo (Chicken, Spices, Water, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Paprika, Rosemary Extract), Scrambled Eggs (Cage Free Whole Eggs, Whole Milk, Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Ground White Pepper), Pepper Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Jalapeno Peppers, Enzymes), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Contains 2% or Less of Corn Starch, Garlic Powder, Green Chile Pepper, Onion Powder, Sea Salt, Spice. Tortilla: Unbleached Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil and/or Soybean Oil, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
