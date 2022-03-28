Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Natural & Organic
Frozen
Red's Uncured Canadian Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Hover to Zoom
Red's Uncured Canadian Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
5 oz
UPC: 0085041600228
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28
Pickup
SNAP EBT Eligible
$
2
.
00
discounted from
$2.49
2 For $4.00
Delivery
$
2
.
00
discounted from
$2.49
2 For $4.00
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Reviews