Red Star Active Dry Yeast
0.75 ozUPC: 0001792900020
Red Star® All Natural Active Dry Yeast is the original and only all-natural dry yeast available that has been used by generations of bread bakers. Active Dry Yeast provides a moderate baking activity in all yeast doughs, from low sugar to highly sweetened breads.
- The Original All-Natural Yeast
- Certified Kosher
- 0.75 Ounce (Pack of 18)
- Non-GMO
- For Use In Bread Machines & Traditional Baking
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Yeast
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
