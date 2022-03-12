Red Star Active Dry Yeast is cake yeast in a semi-formant state.The drying process in its manufacture moisture content, giving it a longer shelf life than cake yeast while retaining optimum activity. When activated, it provides ultimate baking activity in all yeast dough - low sugar to highly sweetened breads. Red Star Active Dry Yeast is designed for yeast-leavened bread and dough. The finished product will have the particular flavor, texture and consistency associated with a yeast-leavened product.