Red Star Active Dry Yeast Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Red Star Active Dry Yeast

4 ozUPC: 0001792900021
Purchase Options

Product Details

Red Star Active Dry Yeast is cake yeast in a semi-formant state.The drying process in its manufacture moisture content, giving it a longer shelf life than cake yeast while retaining optimum activity. When activated, it provides ultimate baking activity in all yeast dough - low sugar to highly sweetened breads. Red Star Active Dry Yeast is designed for yeast-leavened bread and dough. The finished product will have the particular flavor, texture and consistency associated with a yeast-leavened product.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Yeast , Sorbitan Monostearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More