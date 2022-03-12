Hover to Zoom
Red Star Yeast Flakes
5 ozUPC: 0001792974560
Yeast Flakes were first manufactured in 1975. This fortified food product is a valuable source of high quality protein, amino acids, vitamins and fiber.
- Harvested For Good Health®
- Vitamin Fortified Food Product
- VSF Yeast Flakes
- Gluten Free / Kosher
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Folic Acid0mcg
Iron0mg4%
Niacin0mg280%
Riboflavin0mg565%
Thiamin0mg640%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Zinc0mg21%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Yeast , Niacin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 .
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible