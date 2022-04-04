Hover to Zoom
Red Stripe Jamaican Lager Beer
12 bottles / 11.2 fl ozUPC: 0008382013894
Red Stripe is a refreshing lager beer, and every bottle is imported all the way from Jamaica, in the heart of the Caribbean. It's the beer in the little stubby bottle, from an island with big spirit. Crack open an ice-cold Red Stripe with friends, and feel the good vibes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories139
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1000mg42%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Malted Barley , Maltose Syrup , Cassava and Hops .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
